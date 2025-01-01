$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Escape
SE
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0GX3EUC95420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CU 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Touring 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2014 Ford Escape