2014 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8256732
  Stock #: 902062
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX3EUB86928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 902062
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN NORTH BAY ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.TPMS LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth-Compact Disc

