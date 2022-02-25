2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 5 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8332851

8332851 Stock #: 14-03992PC

14-03992PC VIN: 1FMCU9G95EUD03992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,506 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.