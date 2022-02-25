Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

163,506 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE PANORAMIC ROOF | BLUE TOOTH | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE PANORAMIC ROOF | BLUE TOOTH | NAVIGATION

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8332851
  2. 8332851
  3. 8332851
  4. 8332851
  5. 8332851
  6. 8332851
  7. 8332851
  8. 8332851
  9. 8332851
  10. 8332851
  11. 8332851
  12. 8332851
  13. 8332851
  14. 8332851
  15. 8332851
  16. 8332851
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8332851
  • Stock #: 14-03992PC
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95EUD03992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,506 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Escape is loaded with great attributes such as panoramic roof, navigation, bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power steering, power driver seat, tilt & telescopic steering, steering mounted controls, 4x4, leather seats. Call to book your test drive today!





AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,174 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX Tech ...
 98,382 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S ...
 28,785 KM
$29,288 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory