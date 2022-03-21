Menu
2014 Ford Escape

97,492 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

97,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722283
  • Stock #: 14-08466T
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99EUA08466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Lets put adventure in the fast lane with this 2014 Ford Escape Titanium finished in a White exterior ! Get away intelligently on the roads less travelled with this Escape confidently and comfortably as this Escape comes equipped with 2.0L 4WD ecoboost engine! generating a fuel economy of 7.1L/100KM on highway! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, park assist, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, a USB port, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

