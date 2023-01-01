Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344612
  • Stock #: 258068
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR6EGB69588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE. AIRBAG LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

