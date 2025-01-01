$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
Police IN
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 1FM5K8AR7EGA81701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
2014 Ford Explorer