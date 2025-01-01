Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

2014 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

12570098

2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FM5K8AR7EGA81701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Ford Explorer