Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9543433
  2. 9543433
  3. 9543433
  4. 9543433
  5. 9543433
  6. 9543433
  7. 9543433
  8. 9543433
  9. 9543433
  10. 9543433
  11. 9543433
  12. 9543433
  13. 9543433
  14. 9543433
  15. 9543433
  16. 9543433
  17. 9543433
  18. 9543433
  19. 9543433
  20. 9543433
  21. 9543433
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543433
  • Stock #: 253609
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR6EGB91848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 RAM 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory