2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10211295

10211295 Stock #: 257972

257972 VIN: 1FTFX1EF6EFC79158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 257972

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.