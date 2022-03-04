Menu
2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

2014 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8560727
  • Stock #: 247715
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EFB89230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 247715
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

