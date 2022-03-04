2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630807

8630807 Stock #: 248188

248188 VIN: 1FTFW1EF8EKG13622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 248188

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.