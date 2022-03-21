Menu
2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8715494
  • Stock #: 248643
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM3EKE15491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -.TPMS LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

