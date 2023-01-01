Menu
2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

2014 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9807742
  • Stock #: 253914
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM0EFC53701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 253914
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

