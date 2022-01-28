Menu
2014 Ford Focus

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

Used
  • Listing ID: 8240136
  • Stock #: 245785
  • VIN: 1FADP3F23EL214483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $9831.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
