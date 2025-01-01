Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

2014 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

SE

13074501

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3FA6P0HD2ER100479

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

