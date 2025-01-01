Menu
BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2014 Ford FUSION S HYBRID

0 KM

12202507

2014 Ford FUSION S HYBRID

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 3FA6P0UU6ER248897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 271176
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

