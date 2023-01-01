2014 Ford Taurus

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9742927

9742927 Stock #: 252668

252668 VIN: 1FAHP2MKXEG172479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.