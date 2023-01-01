Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

108,272 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

SLE 4x4 | CRUISE CONTROL | SIX SEATER | BACK UP CAMERA | BEDLINER | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777553
  • Stock #: 14-02370JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,272 KM

Vehicle Description

This well maintained GMC Sierra is now 9 years old, but between the clean condition and modest odometer rating, you wouldn't know it! Fit you and five others in this diamond white metallic Crew Cab that offers two black cloth bench seats, riding on silver alloy rims! This model also offers voice commands, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, remote start, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

