2014 GMC Sierra 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10092165
  • Stock #: 257149
  • VIN: 1GT020CG7EF112835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 257149
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON.SERVICE STEERING LIGHT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

