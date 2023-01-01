$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 2500
Used
- Listing ID: 10092165
- Stock #: 257149
- VIN: 1GT020CG7EF112835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 257149
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON.SERVICE STEERING LIGHT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
