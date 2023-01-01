Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

159,164 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9540226
  2. 9540226
  3. 9540226
  4. 9540226
  5. 9540226
  6. 9540226
  7. 9540226
  8. 9540226
  9. 9540226
  10. 9540226
  11. 9540226
  12. 9540226
  13. 9540226
  14. 9540226
  15. 9540226
  16. 9540226
  17. 9540226
  18. 9540226
  19. 9540226
  20. 9540226
  21. 9540226
  22. 9540226
  23. 9540226
  24. 9540226
  25. 9540226
  26. 9540226
  27. 9540226
  28. 9540226
  29. 9540226
  30. 9540226
  31. 9540226
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9540226
  • Stock #: 14-30712JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,164 KM

Vehicle Description

An affordable and reliable Canadian made SUV is one click away! This CR-V seats five and is finished in a unique purple metallic paint with a bright and cozy grey cloth interior. Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Nissan Micra SV
 156,839 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul EX
 69,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac CTS 3....
 123,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory