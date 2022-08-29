$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9064753
- Stock #: 249505
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH487831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. CLUTCH ISSUES - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNT.MANUAL TRANSMISSION
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5