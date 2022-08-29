Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9064753
  2. 9064753
  3. 9064753
  4. 9064753
  5. 9064753
  6. 9064753
  7. 9064753
  8. 9064753
  9. 9064753
  10. 9064753
  11. 9064753
  12. 9064753
  13. 9064753
  14. 9064753
  15. 9064753
  16. 9064753
  17. 9064753
  18. 9064753
  19. 9064753
  20. 9064753
  21. 9064753
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064753
  • Stock #: 249505
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH487831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. CLUTCH ISSUES - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNT.MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2006 Lincoln Mark LT
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 POLI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory