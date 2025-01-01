Menu
AIR CONDITIONING IS NON-OPERATIONAL.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

13106864

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5XYZT3LB2EG175686

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING IS NON-OPERATIONAL.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe