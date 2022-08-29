$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
Used
- Listing ID: 9318976
- Stock #: 252217
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM4EC501273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT ON. TRUE KILOMETERS ARE UNKNOWN.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
