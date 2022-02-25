Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8435202
  2. 8435202
  3. 8435202
  4. 8435202
  5. 8435202
  6. 8435202
  7. 8435202
  8. 8435202
  9. 8435202
  10. 8435202
  11. 8435202
  12. 8435202
  13. 8435202
  14. 8435202
  15. 8435202
  16. 8435202
  17. 8435202
  18. 8435202
  19. 8435202
  20. 8435202
  21. 8435202
  22. 8435202
  23. 8435202
  24. 8435202
  25. 8435202
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8435202
  • Stock #: 902378
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG6EL317005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902378
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CAMBRIDGE ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2018 Dodge Challenger
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Ram 2500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen GTI
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory