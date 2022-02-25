2014 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435202

8435202 Stock #: 902378

902378 VIN: 1C4HJWEG6EL317005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902378

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.