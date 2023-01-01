Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

126,650 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX+ FWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX+ FWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9548326
  2. 9548326
  3. 9548326
  4. 9548326
  5. 9548326
  6. 9548326
  7. 9548326
  8. 9548326
  9. 9548326
  10. 9548326
  11. 9548326
  12. 9548326
  13. 9548326
  14. 9548326
  15. 9548326
  16. 9548326
  17. 9548326
  18. 9548326
  19. 9548326
  20. 9548326
  21. 9548326
  22. 9548326
  23. 9548326
  24. 9548326
  25. 9548326
  26. 9548326
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

126,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9548326
  • Stock #: 14-80119JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,650 KM

Vehicle Description

An affordable sedan with a reasonable odometer reading can be all yours by coming into AutoPark today! This staple in Kia's lineup is finished in a bright silver metallic with matching alloy rims and a black cloth interior that's in clean condition! Includes voice commands, heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 RAM 2500 Limite...
 17,408 KM
$94,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL -...
 71,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sp...
 83,971 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory