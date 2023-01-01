Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

SX

2014 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9505003
  • Stock #: 253467
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA73EG546383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION.GLASS RECORD FOUND FOR $1183.CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $3439.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

