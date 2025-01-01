Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle
12525601

2014 Kia Soul

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12525601
  2. 12525601
  3. 12525601
  4. 12525601
  5. 12525601
  6. 12525601
  7. 12525601
  8. 12525601
  9. 12525601
  10. 12525601
  11. 12525601
  12. 12525601
  13. 12525601
  14. 12525601
  15. 12525601
  16. 12525601
  17. 12525601
  18. 12525601
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KNDJX3A5XE7066226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour YEL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Subaru Outback for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Subaru Outback 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Kia Soul