FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ENGINEL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT

GT

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JM3KE4DY0E0412127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ENGINEL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Mazda CX-5