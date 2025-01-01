Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle
12744945

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12744945
  2. 12744945
  3. 12744945
  4. 12744945
  5. 12744945
  6. 12744945
  7. 12744945
  8. 12744945
  9. 12744945
  10. 12744945
  11. 12744945
  12. 12744945
  13. 12744945
  14. 12744945
  15. 12744945
  16. 12744945
  17. 12744945
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN ML32A4HJ1EH019470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Cadillac CTS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Cadillac CTS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage