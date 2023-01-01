Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

58,883 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10281510
  • Stock #: 14-26294PC

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

