2014 Nissan Rogue
SV
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,900
58,883KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10281510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14-26294PC
- Mileage 58,883 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
