2014 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
410,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG4ES460418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 410,124 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bright White Clearcoat
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Customer Activated GPS Navigation Uconnect Voice Comma...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Ash Tray Lamp Rear Vie...
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust USB Charging Ports 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Dr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper Outdoorsman Group Painted Rear Bumper Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Body Co...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Semi-Gloss Black Hub
