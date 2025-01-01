Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2014 RAM 1500

410,124 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12469036

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
410,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG4ES460418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 410,124 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bright White Clearcoat
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Customer Activated GPS Navigation Uconnect Voice Comma...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Ash Tray Lamp Rear Vie...
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust USB Charging Ports 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Dr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper Outdoorsman Group Painted Rear Bumper Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Body Co...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Semi-Gloss Black Hub

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Limited 52,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 107,159 KM $48,986 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus 2,000 KM $66,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2014 RAM 1500