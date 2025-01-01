$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
285,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG8ES273481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 285,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
