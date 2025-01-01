Menu
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2014 RAM 1500

285,500 KM

2014 RAM 1500

ST

13178255

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
285,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG8ES273481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 285,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 RAM 1500