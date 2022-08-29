Menu
2014 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298975
  • Stock #: 251744
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT9EG222990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.NEEDS RECHARGE IN AC.FUEL GAGE SENSOR FAULTY.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $3056 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

