$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9298975
- Stock #: 251744
- VIN: 3C6JR6AT9EG222990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT IS ON.NEEDS RECHARGE IN AC.FUEL GAGE SENSOR FAULTY.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $3056 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5