STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - FORMER 5TH WHEEL.

2014 RAM 3500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3C63R3EL8EG196609

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - FORMER 5TH WHEEL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 RAM 3500