2014 Subaru Forester

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8419584
  • Stock #: 247060
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC8EH474572

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $2404.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

