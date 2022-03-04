Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

TDI

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8630810
  • Stock #: 248189
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJXEM334496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

