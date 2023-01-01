$15,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
2014 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
101,641KM
Used
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14-93033T
- Mileage 101,641 KM
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Diesel Fuel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Volkswagen Passat