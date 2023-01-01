Menu
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

101,641 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2014 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,641KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14-93033T
  • Mileage 101,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Diesel Fuel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

2014 Volkswagen Passat