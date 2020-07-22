Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

118,857 KM

Details Description Features

$12,796

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,796

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD LEATHER INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 5633862
  2. 5633862
Contact Seller

$12,796

+ taxes & licensing

118,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5633862
  • Stock #: 43976AUX
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX8EW514827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 118,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged

Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, AWD.

Awards:
* Canadian Green Car Hybrid Winner (Tie)

Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points for the Tiguan (AKA Tigger or Tiggy) include a quiet ride, comfortable cabin, taut handling, upscale interior trimmings and an overall feel of solid and dense quality. On models with the 4Motion AWD system, all-weather traction is rated highly, too. Your writer can attest to the other common praise point: the available bi-xenon headlamps. They're magnificent. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle



36-Point Provincial Safety Certification



Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available



CarFax Verified Report.



Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.



7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS

Preferred* Financing Rates OAC



Market Value Report provided



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.




The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2005 Dodge Magnum YO...
 182,626 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 99,186 KM
$29,986 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 84,488 KM
$30,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory