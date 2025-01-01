$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Buick Enclave
2015 Buick Enclave
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5GAKVBKD9FJ131759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Buick Enclave