ENGINE KNOCK. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2015 Cadillac ESCALADE ESV LUXUR

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1GYS4SKJ0FR539344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE KNOCK. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Cadillac ESCALADE ESV LUXUR