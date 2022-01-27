Menu
2015 Chevrolet Impala

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8156728
  • Stock #: 246293
  • VIN: 2G11Z5SL9F9269667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

