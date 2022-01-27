Menu
2015 Chevrolet Impala

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8156761
  • Stock #: 246292
  • VIN: 2G11X5SL7F9156256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

