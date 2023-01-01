Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,809 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9454633
  Stock #: 15-75399JB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 112,809 KM

Vehicle Description

This stylish 2015 Silverado black edition is built to work as hard as you do! Using high-strength steel in the frame and much of the cab you can be sure that this truck has its standards set high! The 5.3L V8 engine is capable of producing plenty of power for all your difficult tasks, especially when in 4X4 mode! Includes Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

