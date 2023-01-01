Menu
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10206048
  • Stock #: 257934
  • VIN: 1GNSK2ECXFR583769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. TPMS LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

