2015 Chrysler 200

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9972779
  • Stock #: 251618
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG2FN525580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251618
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory