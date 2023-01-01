Menu
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Innisfil, ON

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

138,599 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

138,599KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15-76992T
  • Mileage 138,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Flex Fuel Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CD-Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Chrysler Town & Country