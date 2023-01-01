$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
138,599KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15-76992T
- Mileage 138,599 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Rear A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Flex Fuel Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CD-Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip 94,651 KM $28,725 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 39,458 KM $36,967 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 1.5T 8Sp w/Tip 33,102 KM $28,375 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2015 Chrysler Town & Country