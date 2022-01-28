Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8240121
  Stock #: 245108
  VIN: 1C3CDFBB2FD344082

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

