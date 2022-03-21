Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

102,387 KM

Details Description Features

$14,436

+ tax & licensing
$14,436

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

GT GREAT ON GAS | LEATHER SEATS

2015 Dodge Dart

GT GREAT ON GAS | LEATHER SEATS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,436

+ taxes & licensing

102,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8964529
  • Stock #: 46440BU
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB9FD100182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Limited/GT FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.4L I4 MultiAir



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Quick Order Package 27S.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

