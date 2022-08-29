$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2015 Dodge Durango
2015 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
164,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271765
- Stock #: 11228UQX
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG7FC920868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 164,018 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9