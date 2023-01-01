Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10234736
  • Stock #: 257445
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR613267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERABLE. REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

