2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10234736

10234736 Stock #: 257445

257445 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR613267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 257445

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.