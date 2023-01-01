Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10339692
  • Stock #: 258511
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR649842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258511
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

